In a world where everyone seems to be heading in one direction, Rory McEntee decided to go the other way. While many were looking to leave the Middle East during recent regional tensions, this GymNation executive was doing everything in his power to get back home to the UAE. After 17 years in London, Rory moved his family to the sunshine for a better life, and even with the news headlines, he insists that Dubai feels much safer than the streets of Britain.

A rocky journey back home

Rory’s trip back to the UK was supposed to be a quick visit to see friends, but timing had other plans. When regional conflicts caused widespread airspace closures, he found himself stranded in London. While the UK government worked to help people return from the Gulf, Rory felt left in the dark as a resident trying to get back to the UAE. He eventually had to take matters into his own hands to cover the rising costs of a new flight, though he later clarified that the UAE government stepped in to help stranded Brits with their travel needs.

Safety is more than just headlines

For the GymNation boss, the definition of “safe” isn’t just about what you see on the news; it’s about what you see on your doorstep. During his week in London, he witnessed phone muggings in broad daylight and saw “men in balaclavas” on e-bikes. He noted that while the Middle East has dealt with its share of tension, the high success rate of regional defense systems gives him a sense of security that he just doesn’t feel in the UK anymore. For him, the daily reality of petty crime in London was a much bigger concern than the situation back in Dubai.

Life as usual in the sunshine

Now that he’s safely back in the emirate, Rory says it is “business as usual.” While some media reports painted a picture of chaos, his experience on the ground at GymNation and around the city is completely different. People are still hitting the gym, meeting friends for dinner, and heading to work with a smile. He believes the majority of expats would still rather be in the UAE right now, enjoying the high quality of life and community spirit that brought them there in the first place.