IShowSpeed Is Coming To Dubai This Year!

If you’ve ever seen IShowSpeed in action, you know what’s coming next.

The 20-year-old online streamer is famous for drawing crowds wherever he goes, being hilariously chaotic in the best way, and never failing to make people laugh with his wild personality. He’s basically the definition of iconic internet energy.

And now, Dubai fans have something to be excited about, he’s coming back to the city this year.

Spotted at the AFCON final with Anas Bukhash

Last night at the AFCON final, IShowSpeed was seen with Emirati media personality Anas Bukhash. During their conversation, Anas casually asked him if he was planning to visit Dubai again anytime soon… and Speed didn’t hesitate.

He said yes. This year. That news alone had fans buzzing because it means more chaos, more laughter, and more unforgettable moments heading Dubai’s way.

The last time he was in Dubai

Speed was last in Dubai back in 2022, which feels like forever ago in internet time. That trip was one of his early international IRL streaming adventures as his popularity started going global.

His UAE visit included several moments that quickly went viral… classic Speed energy, loud reactions, and nonstop excitement.

Here are some of the most memorable parts of his UAE visit:

Dubai Zoo visit: He reacted to the animals in the most dramatic way possible. Screaming, jumping, and making the whole place feel like a live comedy show.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi: Speed visited the mosque for the first time and showed respect throughout the visit. Fans loved seeing him experience the architecture and culture in a more calm and thoughtful way.

“My Life In The Middle East” video: He posted a recap video of his trip, combining cultural moments with his usual high-energy antics. The perfect mix of chaos and travel content.

DUBAI FANS ARE READY!

IShowSpeed’s Dubai fans have been waiting for this moment, and now it’s finally happening. With his return, the city is set for more viral moments, more crowd energy, and more unpredictable fun.

Dubai, brace yourself… Speed is coming baaaaack!

