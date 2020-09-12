Israeli ‘Fauda’ Star Expresses His Excitement To Visit Dubai In A Video Message To His UAE Fans

Israeli singer-songwriter, actor, star of Netflix series Fauda and DREAMBOAT, Idan Amedi shared a sweet video message on Twitter to his UAE fans expressing his delight over the UAE-Israel peace treaty and his excitement of coming down and visiting the country.

The 32-year-old heartthrob can be heard praising the peace treaty agreement between the two countries in the video message,

If I can speak for all Israelis, we all think peace is a good thing. It’s the right thing and we can’t wait to come to visit your beautiful country. Hopefully, you come to Israel as well…

Amedi also included a clip – that was sent to him by a fan – that showed his song ‘Remember Almost Everything’ (that’s been widely spread in the UAE over the recent days) being played on the radio against the backdrop of the mighty Burj Khalifa, to which he referred to as a “kind gesture.”