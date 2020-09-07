Dubai
Job Seekers Beware: Dubai Scammers Have Duped People Out Of Thousands Of Dirhams
The Dubai Police have recently arrested a gang of job scammers who created a fake recruitment agency to scam job seekers into transferring money for fake job opportunities.
According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police, the gang would lure victims by posting fake job opportunities with attractive salaries, and then ask the victim for money for some alleged reasons such as recruitment fees, taxes or booking an interview appointment. He pointed out that in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the rise in the number of job seekers, the gang managed to defraud 150 individuals.
“The General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police monitors such gangs as well as fake advertisements through its specialized departments namely the Economic Crimes Control Department” Brig. Al Jalaf stated
“The suspects had published ads across social media platforms promising job seekers with tempting job opportunities and attractive salaries. They asked unwary applicants for a payment (AED 1000 to AED3000) of a certain fee to process the job application. In the end, the job-seeker would find out that no such position ever existed.” Explained Colonel Salah Jumaa Bousaiba, Director of the Economic Crimes Control Department.