Job Seekers Beware: Dubai Scammers Have Duped People Out Of Thousands Of Dirhams

The Dubai Police have recently arrested a gang of job scammers who created a fake recruitment agency to scam job seekers into transferring money for fake job opportunities.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jalaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation (CID) at Dubai Police, the gang would lure victims by posting fake job opportunities with attractive salaries, and then ask the victim for money for some alleged reasons such as recruitment fees, taxes or booking an interview appointment. He pointed out that in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the rise in the number of job seekers, the gang managed to defraud 150 individuals.

“The General Department of Criminal Investigations in Dubai Police monitors such gangs as well as fake advertisements through its specialized departments namely the Economic Crimes Control Department” Brig. Al Jalaf stated