WATCH: Someone Just Tipped AED 1000 For A AED 5 Karak

A customer in the UAE casually handed over a AED 1000 note for a cup of Karak that usually costs just AED 5. No questions, no change, just the tea.

The video shows the vendor quietly serving the drink

And with no visible reaction to the unusually generous tip. While the location wasn’t revealed and the clip didn’t go viral, it still got people talking. The customer’s Instagram bio claims he’s the youngest self-made billionaire in Dubai. So, this may explain the ease with which he dropped a grand on a cuppa.

 

The gesture wasn’t loud or attention-seeking

But it stood out as a low-key flex that left an impression. Moreover, this moment shows the deep-rooted love for Karak in the UAE. Not just as a drink, but as a cultural staple that brings people together. And in this case, it also came with a side of unexpected generosity.

Because sometimes, it’s not about the price of tea… it’s about the value of kindness.

