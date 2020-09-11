Two Famed Dubai Influencers Set Out To Lebanon To Help Support Refugees Affected By The Beirut Explosion

Dubai’s most adored Emirati duo Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed who need NO introduction whatsoever, have left hundreds of their loyal followers inspired by their initiative to help refugees in Beirut affected by the 2020 Beirut port explosion.

Many refugees in the capital of Lebanon had lost their homes as an aftermath of the Beirut port explosion that took place on August 4, 2020, that reportedly left over 190 dead, 6,500 critically injured and 300,000 citizens and residents homeless – also causing AED 36.7- 55 billion (US$10–15 billion) in property damage.

Dubai’s power couple are determined to rebuild their homes before winter with the help of UNHCR Lebanon

To find out how you can help homeless refugees affected by the blast in Beirut, click here.