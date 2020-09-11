Announcements
Two Famed Dubai Influencers Set Out To Lebanon To Help Support Refugees Affected By The Beirut Explosion
Dubai’s most adored Emirati duo Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed who need NO introduction whatsoever, have left hundreds of their loyal followers inspired by their initiative to help refugees in Beirut affected by the 2020 Beirut port explosion.
Many refugees in the capital of Lebanon had lost their homes as an aftermath of the Beirut port explosion that took place on August 4, 2020, that reportedly left over 190 dead, 6,500 critically injured and 300,000 citizens and residents homeless – also causing AED 36.7- 55 billion (US$10–15 billion) in property damage.
Dubai’s power couple are determined to rebuild their homes before winter with the help of UNHCR Lebanon
To find out how you can help homeless refugees affected by the blast in Beirut, click here.
The couple’s heartwarming initiative will really bring a huge smile to your face as it did for SO many of their followers – applauding the couple for their selfless gesture…
On their trip to the largest city of Lebanon, Khalid & Salama also visited Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon (CCCL) to raise awareness for the little angels during children’s cancer awareness month (that falls on September)
The Emirati couple can be seen bringing gifts to a little boy, named Dhahi who’s absolutely BEAMING with joy at the sight of the big wrapped boxes.
Khalid & Salama also mentioned that the centre has found it difficult to attain medication as a result of the Beirut explosion are requesting all to support CCCL in any way that they can to ‘help brave children like Dhahi to keep fighting’
