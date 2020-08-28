Announcements
KHDA Clarifies That School Fees Will Remain The SAME For Those Remote Learning And Physically Attending
Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has confirmed that the “choice of distance learning does not impact the fees.”
Elaborating more on the frequently asked question “Can my child continue with distance learning in the new academic year?” (via the #AskDXBOfficial initiative) and if the fees for physical and virtual learning will vary, Al Karam added that,
“Schools are putting together different packages to support parents who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”
Clarifying that school fees will remain the same for both physical or distance learning programmes for the 2020-2021 academic year. However, schools can choose to reduce the fees or work out an appropriate package for those parents facing severe financial difficulties.
“We encourage parents to have confidential discussions with the schools. Most of the schools that we talked to are very keen to help out as much as possible. These are the kind of conversations we would like to see between the schools and the parents themselves.”
Al Karam further assured parents that it’s perfectly normal to feel nervous about sending their children back to school
Parents nervous to send their kiddos back to school amid the corona pandemic can take the following steps:
- Visit the school campus
- Contact teachers or the school to learn of the COVID-19 preventive measures in place
- Check out the institute’s social media platforms and their latest announcement videos
He concluded his message noting that nothing can compare to the physical classroom experience.