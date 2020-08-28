KHDA Clarifies That School Fees Will Remain The SAME For Those Remote Learning And Physically Attending

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), has confirmed that the “choice of distance learning does not impact the fees.”

Elaborating more on the frequently asked question “Can my child continue with distance learning in the new academic year?” (via the #AskDXBOfficial initiative) and if the fees for physical and virtual learning will vary, Al Karam added that,

“Schools are putting together different packages to support parents who have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Clarifying that school fees will remain the same for both physical or distance learning programmes for the 2020-2021 academic year. However, schools can choose to reduce the fees or work out an appropriate package for those parents facing severe financial difficulties.