KHDA Reveals The Insane Number Of ‘Mohammed's And 'Maryam's That Study In Dubai Private Schools
We always knew that ‘Mohammed’ and ‘Maryam’ were super loved and common names here in Dubai, BUT did we know just how common?
Welllllllll, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has answered the question that’s low-key on everyone’s mind and have revealed the grand totals.
So it is official that there are 14,947 students named Mohammed studying in Dubai’s private schools! With 37 variations of the name, KHDA confirms the 3 most popular spellings are Muhammed, Mohammed and Mohammad.
Daaaamnnnn son! It must be one heck of a task finding a keychain with that name or even the letter ‘M’ with 14,947 of y’all ruling Dubz
Coming to Maryams, there are 3,076 girls named Maryam at Dubai’s private schools
Being the most popular girl’s name here in du-bae, Maryam is spelled 15 different ways with the 3 most common spellings of the name being Maryam, Mariam and Mariyam.
KHDA rounded up their trivia tweets with a line reading,
Issa Mohammed and Maryam world and we’re just living in it