KHDA Reveals The Insane Number Of ‘Mohammed's And 'Maryam's That Study In Dubai Private Schools 

We always knew that ‘Mohammed’ and ‘Maryam’ were super loved and common names here in Dubai, BUT did we know just how common?

Welllllllll, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) in Dubai has answered the question that’s low-key on everyone’s mind and have revealed the grand totals.

So it is official that there are 14,947 students named Mohammed studying in Dubai’s private schools! With 37 variations of the name, KHDA confirms the 3 most popular spellings are Muhammed, Mohammed and Mohammad.