Proud Moment For Kichcha Sudeep's Fans To See The Actor Lighting Up Burj Khalifa
Okay, this MASSIVE event has just given all Kichcha Sudeep fans major bragging rights for the rest of the year!
Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming movie, Vikrant Rona, was the FIRST-EVER movie to have a title reveal on the towering Burj Khalifa…
Talk about go big or go home… amirite?
The multitalented Indian actor literally made history with his exciting 180-second-long teaser trailer reveal on the world’s tallest tower!
FAN FLEX ALERT!!! Sudeep’s fans were chanting his name non-stop post his movie’s HISTORIC Burj Khalifa debut
Clearly, this was an extremely proud moment for his fans here in Dubai.
Kiccha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is all set to release in 5 lingos including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and 5 foreign languages, as well as in over 50 plus countries
The Indian film actor was last seen opposite Salman Khan in the Bollywood movie Dabangg 3.
The versatile actor was also honoured for completing 25 years in the film industry with a special message on the grand skyscraper
