Proud Moment For Kichcha Sudeep's Fans To See The Actor Lighting Up Burj Khalifa 

Okay, this MASSIVE event has just given all Kichcha Sudeep fans major bragging rights for the rest of the year! Kichcha Sudeep’s upcoming movie, Vikrant Rona, was the FIRST-EVER movie to have a title reveal on the towering Burj Khalifa… Talk about go big or go home… amirite? The multitalented Indian actor literally made history with his exciting 180-second-long teaser trailer reveal on the world’s tallest tower!

Thanks @BurjKhalifa fr personally sending me this video .. thanks #Dubai for hosting us soo well.

Mch luv 🙏🏼. Wil be posting a HD video of the same wth a greater sound quality n a grander view, tomorrow.

Thanking all u frnzz once again fr the unconditional luv,,thru & thru.

— Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2021

FAN FLEX ALERT!!! Sudeep’s fans were chanting his name non-stop post his movie’s HISTORIC Burj Khalifa debut Clearly, this was an extremely proud moment for his fans here in Dubai.

Kiccha…kiccha…Chants in Dubai!!

This is your range @KicchaSudeep sir, please utilise it… You can create ample market for kannada films.#VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa — KFI Box-office (@kfi_boxOffice) January 31, 2021

Kiccha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is all set to release in 5 lingos including Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam and 5 foreign languages, as well as in over 50 plus countries The Indian film actor was last seen opposite Salman Khan in the Bollywood movie Dabangg 3.

The versatile actor was also honoured for completing 25 years in the film industry with a special message on the grand skyscraper

Sometimes you need more booster when you work for your loveable person & a guide! It's 25 years!OMG Congrats @KicchaSudeep sir. And looking forward to Burj Khalifa today at 9PM. I'm damn sure whole world will applause for a moment watching this moment.#VikrantRonaOnBurjKhalifa — Manu🪂 (@Manusharps) January 31, 2021

