د . إAEDSRر . س

Announcements

Lance Armstrong Is Cycling In Al Qudra This Tuesday And People In Dubai Can Join!

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Lance Armstrong Is Cycling In Al Qudra This Tuesday And People In Dubai Can Join!

The Americano profresh road racing cyclist, Lance Armstrong is treating Dubai cyclists to a lil somethin’ somethin’ this Tuesday, October 6. 

Clear your calendars for this coming Tuesday, because the veteran cyclist is officially inviting Dubai cyclists to ride along with him at Al Qudra Cycling Track’s 50km Loop, in an event called “Ride With Lance.”

To register, click here.

Interested?? Then rendezvous at 4.30pm at “Last Exit Al Qudra” for pre-ride briefing & bike check by The Cycle Hub

The ride goes on from 5pm to 7pm with all COVID-19 preventive regulations, such as social distancing in place.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Cycle Hub (@thecyclehub) on

More deeeetss:

  • To get some more 411 on the event, call 04-425-6555 or 04-332-2203!
  • Time: 4.30pm to 7pm
  • Meeting point: Last Exit Al Qudra
  • Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020

To take part in the ride with Lance, please fill in your details and register here

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?