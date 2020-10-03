Lance Armstrong Is Cycling In Al Qudra This Tuesday And People In Dubai Can Join!

The Americano profresh road racing cyclist, Lance Armstrong is treating Dubai cyclists to a lil somethin’ somethin’ this Tuesday, October 6.

Clear your calendars for this coming Tuesday, because the veteran cyclist is officially inviting Dubai cyclists to ride along with him at Al Qudra Cycling Track’s 50km Loop, in an event called “Ride With Lance.”

To register, click here.

Interested?? Then rendezvous at 4.30pm at “Last Exit Al Qudra” for pre-ride briefing & bike check by The Cycle Hub

The ride goes on from 5pm to 7pm with all COVID-19 preventive regulations, such as social distancing in place.