Lindsey Lohan Virtually Joins The Mean Girls Reunion From Dubai And Things Get Quite Emotional

Contrary to what one might believe… this Mean Girls Reunion was anything but PLASTIC!!!

Genuine reminiscing, talk of a sequel, some brand new confessions, laughter and tears were all a part of this whirlwind of a zoom reunion that all Mean Girls followers were gifted with.

Mean Girls actresses Actresses Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert, Amanda Seyfried and Tina Fey, that are like SO pretty, along with other beloved members of the cult teen film cast recently reunited over a video chat (put together to encourage Americans to register and vote during the November 3 presidential election) & it was a treat like no other.

Written by Tina Fey, the fan-fave movie that released back in 2004 went onto becoming a pop culture phenomenon – was and still is one for the books, with fans all over the world still celebrating October 3rd (taken from the movie’s iconic references) as Mean Girls Day.

And in honour of the movie’s 16-year anniversary, the cast came together for a much-awaited reunion… it was virtual but still SO FETCH!

Lindsey Lohan (who played the new-girl Cady Heron) dialled in from Dubai, where she’s been throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

And the America actress is also looking into launching her very company here in the UAE.

The famous faces from the 2004 smash hit got together and chatted about a bunch of BTS incidents that not even die-hard fans were aware of!

Did you know that Lindsay Lohan initially wanted to play the character of Regina George?!

Jonathan Bennett who played the dreamboat Aaron Samuels was introduced into the cast very last minute?

Lizzy Caplan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese, Ana Gasteyer and Tim Meadows also made cameos in the panel, shared their experiences from the set.

Towards the end, Daniel Franzese confessed on how an emotional fan letter made him come out of the closet in real life.

Also, there was talk on there being a part 2 to the movie, with all cast members chiming in excitedly and Daniel Franzese adding that “I think it would be fun to be with everybody here.”

While Tim Meadows, who played Principal Ron Duvall, joked: “We should do like an Ocean’s Eleven-type of thing where it’s the same cast but we’re all playing different parts.”