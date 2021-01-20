Tourism Allowed With Precaution: Government Slams Reports Calling Dubai A "Party Haven"

It’s no secret that Dubai is open for business.

Thanks to an endless list of precautions, innovations and safety checks laid out by authorities across all industries, and following one of the strictest lockdowns, Dubai has succeeded in reopening amidst the rollout of one of the world’s most successful vaccination distribution programmes.

With the government continuously maintaining the highest levels of protection against the pandemic and compliance with preventive measures, which is implemented in every possible way throughout the city, it’s no wonder that people feel safer here than anywhere else in the world.

Setting facts straight once and for all, the Dubai Government’s Media Office slammed Associated Press (AP) for referring to Dubai as a “party haven”

In a recently published article, “Dubai, party haven amid pandemic, faces its biggest surge.”

The article which seeks to accuse Dubai of being a “place where rules don’t apply”, is anything but the truth.

Since the beginning of the pandemic (Late Feb, Early March 2020) Dubai authorities have followed a ZERO-tolerance policy in enforcing preventive guidelines including mask-wearing, social distancing and precautionary measures in ALL restos, hotels, social gatherings and entertainment hubs.

When it came to light that expats were flocking to the beach amid the COVID-outbreak back in March, 2020, beaches, parks, pools and etc. were IMMEDIATELY shut down

Dubai is not one to delay in taking action.