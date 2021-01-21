د . إAEDSRر . س

Long Term Stays At This Centrally Located Hotel Will Have You Living Your Best Dubai Life

It’s got the packages, views, convenience, prime location, it’s got the food, it’s got the drinks, it’s got the housekeeping – you NAME IT.

Media Rotana, Dubai Barsha Heights is OWNING 2021 by offering the nicest long term stays throughout the months of Jan and Feb and there is no reason you would want to skip on something like this.

And here’s why this place really is your home away from home:

Convenience is probably one of the most important things in life right now and what shouts ‘convenience’ more than a great location (close to the main malls, Mall of The Emirates, Nakheel Mall, etc…) and furnished apartments WITH ADDED FACILITIES! This automatically means easy metro access and no dealing with terrible traffic or the hassle of finding the right furniture, paying separate bills and whatnot.

It’s not just about the comfy rooms, you’ve got OPTIONS at this hotel.

The hotel even pampers guests with housekeeping, 24/7 room service, fitness services and mad discounts on F&B

Remember you can dine throughout the hotel for a SOLID 35% discount on food & beverage!

Prices start from AED4,500 per month!

For further inquiries or to make your booking, click here.

Rent for 30 consecutive nights?

  • Classic room for AED 4,500
  • Classic Suite for AED 7,000

Guest can also opt for our special half-board packages for an additional of AED 1,500 per month.

Forget the SPLENDID views and free parking & WiFi access, the hotel also gives you complimentary 5-pieces of laundry per day plus access to the common laundry area!

Not only that but if the laundry labour life ain’t for you, then you can also avail the hotel’s 50% off on laundry services! WINNNNNING!

For further inquiries or to make your booking, click here.

BEST PART?! Get relaxed and rejuvenated for 20% off, that too with complimentary access to Bodylines (Health Club/ Gym and swimming pool)

Yup, this pretty much seals the deal.

For further inquiries or to make your booking, click here.

Media Rotana, Dubai Barsha Heights

Situated in the bustling precinct of Barsha Heights, Media Rotana is a luxury five-star hotel conveniently located close to Dubai’s many exciting leisure attractions and shopping malls, as well as key business districts including Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City. Dubai Internet City Metro Station is within close walking distance, while the emirate’s two airports.

Guests will appreciate the hotel’s modern and spacious rooms and suites featuring modern technology and amenities, offers discerning guests added luxury benefits and the finest personalised hospitality services, ensuring a truly memorable stay. The comprehensive array of leisure facilities available at Bodylines Fitness & Wellness Club, which include a fully-equipped gym, sauna, steam room and temperature-controlled swimming pool, provide a city sanctuary for guests seeking relaxation and rejuvenation during their stay.

From delectable dishes to traditional favourites, Media Rotana’s five speciality restaurants present diners with a wide range of culinary experiences and venues, with Italian, British and International options available, as well as happy hour promotions, theme nights and more.

