“Longest Recorded Internet Blackout”: Dubai Sends Prayers To The People Of Iran

What started in the streets of Tehran in December 2025, has now become a nationwide wave of unrest and growing concern among people of Iran around the world. Shopkeepers took to the streets in protest over the sharp fall in the value of the Iranian currency, and soon enough, university students joined in sparking calls for political change.

According to the latest BBC report,

At least 2,400 protesters have lost their lives, more than 18,000 have been arrested, and over 90 million Iranians are cut off from the outside world as the government-imposed internet shutdown enters its seventh day

Putting it among the longest on record in its history, according to NetBlocks. Mobile phone networks and text messaging have also been disrupted, leaving families and communities isolated during an already tense time.

The Dubai community sends prayers for Iran

Many Iranians living in Dubai are feeling the weight of what’s happening back home. One resident shared through a TikTok video:

“If you were to ask me how I’m feeling right now… I’d tell you this. Many Iranians inside Iran are living with fear and uncertainty. Many Iranians outside Iran are too. Across different political views and religious beliefs, there’s a shared heaviness that’s hard to put into words.”

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Public figure and entrepreneur Mona Kattan took to social media to show solidarity, saying:

“You are seen. You are heard. You are loved. Sending strength & prayers to everyone in Iran as well as all their family and loved ones”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Kattan Elamin✌🏽🤎🧸 (@monakattan)

With ongoing protests and the blackout cutting them off from the rest of the world, everyone’s praying for the safety of the people of Iran.

READ NEXT: Pet-Lovers Community Came Together To Help A Resident Who Shelters 60+ Cats

The Lovin Dubai Show: UAE Airlines Ranked Safest, Ferrari in Dunes, Dubai Speed Limits & Snoop Dogg!