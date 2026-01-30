A Toddler Threw A Phone Straight Into The Water At Louvre Abu Dhabi

Kids really do the most when you least expect it… and one toddler just proved that in the most chaotic way possible.

A video filmed at Louvre Abu Dhabi is currently making rounds online after a tiny human decided a brand-new iPhone belonged in the water feature instead.

And yes… the internet is absolutely losing it.

The calmest chaos ever caught on camera

The now-viral video, which has racked up 50.8 million views and 2.2 million likes, shows a toddler being carried by his dad while the family strolls down the museum’s iconic ramp alongside the child’s mum.

Everything looks wholesome, peaceful, museum-core vibes… until it very much isn’t.

In literally seconds, the toddler casually launches the new iPhone straight into the water below. No hesitation. No warning. Just pure toddler confidence.

Dad’s reaction? Surprisingly chill

While the dad definitely looked surprised (honestly, who wouldn’t be?), he stayed remarkably calm after witnessing the unexpected phone launch. Meanwhile, viewers online were stressing enough for the entire family.

Because let’s be real… watching a phone sink into water in 4K would send most people into immediate panic mode.

Louvre staff came to the rescue

Thankfully, the story didn’t end with a permanently submerged iPhone. Museum staff stepped in and used pool cleaning equipment to retrieve the device from the water feature.

Real MVP behaviour!

The comment section stole the show

As expected, social media users wasted absolutely no time turning the moment into comedy gold. The comments quickly filled with wild and hilarious takes, with some joking that the kid could be replaced, while others dramatically suggested tossing the kid in to retrieve it.

A reminder that toddlers move FAST

If anything, this viral moment is a reminder that toddlers operate at lightning speed and zero fear. One second they’re quietly being carried, the next they’re launching electronics into decorative water features like it’s an Olympic sport.

Safe to say, this family visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi turned into a memory they definitely won’t forget anytime soon… and now, neither will the internet.

