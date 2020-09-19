Dubai Marina Be Flexin’ With It’s Fancy New Urban 4-Way Footbridge!!

Folks down at Dubai Marina woke up to a completed 4-directional pedestrian bridge, considered the first of its kind in Dubai on morning of Saturday, September 19.

Located at the intersection of King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street with Al Gharbi Street at the entrance of Dubai Marina (near JBR), the bridge has four escalators linking the four sides of the junction.

The swanky new bridge boasts of a unique design echoing the urban architecture of the neighbourhood and the patterns of surrounding buildings.

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), has confirmed that the 4-way pedestrian bridge stretches 75 metres and handles about 8000 people per hour in all directions