New Scam Alert: Fraudsters Are Dressing Up As Ministry Of Interior Officers

There’s a new scam making the rounds in the UAE, and it’s got people seriously concerned because it looks pretty legit!

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

Videos have been circulating online of residents warning each other about fraudsters pretending to be officials from the Ministry of Interior

These scammers are going door-to-door asking residents for their Emirates ID under the pretence of collecting information for the “upcoming census.”

Sounds official, right? That’s exactly the problem.

These individuals are showing up looking the part, well-dressed, carrying what appear to be formal documents and letterheads with the Ministry’s name. But it’s all fake. According to reports, once they’re inside, their real goal is to rob people’s homes.

It’s the kind of scam that plays on trust, especially when someone shows up claiming to be from the government and asking for official documents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

Thankfully, residents have been quick to spread the word, using social media to alert their communities.

Here’s what you need to know:

Don’t hand over your Emirates ID to anyone at your doorstep

Real census workers or government officials will have proper ID and never ask to enter your home without notice

If in doubt, call the authorities to confirm any government visit

This scam is a reminder to stay alert and verify first. Don’t be afraid to say no, ask for ID, or shut the door if something feels off!

The Lovin Dubai Show: Dubai Visa Scam: 21 Arrested

READ NEXT: A Commuter Is Trying To Reconnect With A Mystery Woman After They Shared A ‘Moment’



Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!