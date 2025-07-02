New Support Announced For First-Time Home Buyers In Dubai

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
So, you’ve been scrolling through property listings at 2 AM, convincing yourself that someday, just maybe, you’ll own a slice of this glittering city. Well, that “someday” might’ve just become a lot more doable.
This new initiative, launched by the Dubai Land Department (DLD) and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is designed to help first-time homeowners get on the property ladder without the usual headache (and wallet ache).
It’s packed with juicy perks like:
Basically, it’s your chance to buy smart and early, with the government and the market on your side.
This programme isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a full-on real estate power move. Whether you’re buying a starter flat or your future dream home, you’ll get:
Why is Dubai doing this, you might be wondering? Well, there are 2 main reasons:
You’ll need to:
