Nikos Vertis Is Bringing His Soulful Sound to Dubai for the First Time Ever!

Greek superstar Nikos Vertis is making his highly anticipated UAE debut

Vertis is coming to Coca-Cola Arena on May 22, and it’s going to be a night to remember!

Get Your Tickets!

Famous for his powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and unforgettable hits like “Thelo Na Me Nioseis” and “An Eisai Ena Asteri”, Vertis is bringing The Journey of Sound and Soul World Tour to the heart of the city. Known for blending traditional Greek Laïka with modern pop and dance, he’s performed in iconic venues from LA’s Dolby Theatre to London’s Wembley Arena and now, it’s Dubai’s turn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coca-Cola Arena (@cocacolaarena)

This one-night-only show promises more than just a concert. Expect immersive visuals, a world-class live band, and a soul-stirring atmosphere designed to take fans on an emotional, musical journey.

Kicking off the night is none other than DJ Rodge, one of the Middle East’s top DJs, bringing an electrifying set to warm up the crowd before Vertis takes the stage.

Lovin Dubai is proud to be the media partner for this spectacular event!

The Important Bits:

What: Nikos Vertis – The Journey of Sound and Soul World Tour

When: May 22, 2025

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Tickets: Starting from AED 400

Book Now!