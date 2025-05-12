Nikos Vertis Is Bringing His Soulful Sound to Dubai for the First Time Ever!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Vertis is coming to Coca-Cola Arena on May 22, and it’s going to be a night to remember!
Famous for his powerful vocals, magnetic stage presence, and unforgettable hits like “Thelo Na Me Nioseis” and “An Eisai Ena Asteri”, Vertis is bringing The Journey of Sound and Soul World Tour to the heart of the city. Known for blending traditional Greek Laïka with modern pop and dance, he’s performed in iconic venues from LA’s Dolby Theatre to London’s Wembley Arena and now, it’s Dubai’s turn.
View this post on Instagram
This one-night-only show promises more than just a concert. Expect immersive visuals, a world-class live band, and a soul-stirring atmosphere designed to take fans on an emotional, musical journey.
Kicking off the night is none other than DJ Rodge, one of the Middle East’s top DJs, bringing an electrifying set to warm up the crowd before Vertis takes the stage.
Lovin Dubai is proud to be the media partner for this spectacular event!
What: Nikos Vertis – The Journey of Sound and Soul World Tour
When: May 22, 2025
Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai
Tickets: Starting from AED 400
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service