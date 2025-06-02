News

OMG! Offers Are Back At Windmill Ghantoot – Perfect For Your Long Weekend!

By

It’s June, and the OMG offers have returned to Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot. We are talking jaw-dropping deals on your favourite wines, spirits, and bubbles. No tax, no license, no restrictions — just pure shopping joy!

Whether it’s a chilled evening with friends, a special celebration, or a simple treat-yourself moment, Windmill Ghantoot has the perfect bottle waiting for you

FYI…

NO TAX!
NO LICENSE NEEDED!
NO RESTRICTIONS!

Here’s what you can grab during the OMG June Offer:

  • Bombay Sapphire, LTR — AED 59
  • Chivas Regal 18yr, 75cl — AED 165
  • Dewars White Label, LTR — AED 39
  • Glenfiddich 18 Year Malt, 70cl — AED 239
  • Glenlivet Malt Scotch 12 Yrs, 75cl — AED 99
  • Grey Goose, LTR — AED 85
  • Hendricks, LTR — AED 109
  • Hennessy V.S.O.P, LTR — AED 249
  • Hennessy VS, LTR — AED 179
  • J.W Gold Reserve, LTR — AED 139
  • J.W Blue Label, 75cl — AED 499
  • Jack Daniel Whisky, LTR — AED 65
  • Jack Daniels McLaren, 70cl — AED 55
  • Monkey Shoulder, LTR — AED 109
  • Patron Silver, LTR — AED 135

For the vine lovers:

  • Peroni Nastro Azzurro Bottle 24X33Cl — AED 99
  • Heineken Beer Bottle 33cl — AED 89
  • Stella Artois BTL 5% 24X33CL — AED 99

And of course, the bubbles:

  • Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut, 75cl — AED 199
  • Pommery Brut Royal, 75cl — AED 145 for 1 bottle / AED 799 for 6 bottles
  • Armand De Brignac Brut Gold NV, 75cl — AED 899
  • Dom Perignon Brut, 75cl — AED 799
  • Don Julio 1942, 75cl — AED 599

Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Windmill Cellar Ghantoot is just a short drive from Jebel Ali and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!

 

Recommended

What Hollywood Isn’t Telling You About Arab Cinema — But This Podcast Will!What Hollywood Isn’t Telling You About Arab Cinema — But This Podcast Will!These Long Weekend Deals At UNISAT Ajman Will Make You Go OMG!These Long Weekend Deals At UNISAT Ajman Will Make You Go OMG!Dubai-Based Trèsind Studio Is The First Ever Indian Resto To Get Three MICHELIN StarsDubai-Based Trèsind Studio Is The First Ever Indian Resto To Get Three MICHELIN Stars
View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @wmghantoot

No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Just browse, pick your favorites, and enjoy the savings.

The important bits:
Find Windmill Cellar Ghantoot by clicking here.

Open daily from 9 AM to 10 PM

Shop smart with Click & Collect:
Order online and pick up hassle-free here: collect.windmillgt.com

Got questions? Call:
056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285 

Post Views: 227
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service