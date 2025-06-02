OMG! Offers Are Back At Windmill Ghantoot – Perfect For Your Long Weekend!

It’s June, and the OMG offers have returned to Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot. We are talking jaw-dropping deals on your favourite wines, spirits, and bubbles. No tax, no license, no restrictions — just pure shopping joy!

Whether it’s a chilled evening with friends, a special celebration, or a simple treat-yourself moment, Windmill Ghantoot has the perfect bottle waiting for you

FYI…

NO TAX!

NO LICENSE NEEDED!

NO RESTRICTIONS!

Here’s what you can grab during the OMG June Offer:

Bombay Sapphire, LTR — AED 59

Chivas Regal 18yr, 75cl — AED 165

Dewars White Label, LTR — AED 39

Glenfiddich 18 Year Malt, 70cl — AED 239

Glenlivet Malt Scotch 12 Yrs, 75cl — AED 99

Grey Goose, LTR — AED 85

Hendricks, LTR — AED 109

Hennessy V.S.O.P, LTR — AED 249

Hennessy VS, LTR — AED 179

J.W Gold Reserve, LTR — AED 139

J.W Blue Label, 75cl — AED 499

Jack Daniel Whisky, LTR — AED 65

Jack Daniels McLaren, 70cl — AED 55

Monkey Shoulder, LTR — AED 109

Patron Silver, LTR — AED 135

For the vine lovers:

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Bottle 24X33Cl — AED 99

Heineken Beer Bottle 33cl — AED 89

Stella Artois BTL 5% 24X33CL — AED 99

And of course, the bubbles:

Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut, 75cl — AED 199

Pommery Brut Royal, 75cl — AED 145 for 1 bottle / AED 799 for 6 bottles

Armand De Brignac Brut Gold NV, 75cl — AED 899

Dom Perignon Brut, 75cl — AED 799

Don Julio 1942, 75cl — AED 599

Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Windmill Cellar Ghantoot is just a short drive from Jebel Ali and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!

No tax. No license hassle. No restrictions. Just browse, pick your favorites, and enjoy the savings.

The important bits:

Find Windmill Cellar Ghantoot by clicking here.

Open daily from 9 AM to 10 PM

Shop smart with Click & Collect:

Order online and pick up hassle-free here: collect.windmillgt.com

Got questions? Call:

056 538 9582 / 054 998 1285