OMG! Offers Are Back At Windmill Ghantoot – Perfect For Your Long Weekend!

It’s June, and the OMG offers have returned to Windmill Cellar in Ghantoot. We are talking jaw-dropping deals on your favourite wines, spirits, and bubbles. No tax, no license, no restrictions — just pure shopping joy!
Whether it’s a chilled evening with friends, a special celebration, or a simple treat-yourself moment, Windmill Ghantoot has the perfect bottle waiting for you
FYI…
NO TAX! NO LICENSE NEEDED! NO RESTRICTIONS!
Here’s what you can grab during the OMG June Offer:
Bombay Sapphire, LTR — AED 59
Chivas Regal 18yr, 75cl — AED 165
Dewars White Label, LTR — AED 39
Glenfiddich 18 Year Malt, 70cl — AED 239
Glenlivet Malt Scotch 12 Yrs, 75cl — AED 99
Grey Goose, LTR — AED 85
Hendricks, LTR — AED 109
Hennessy V.S.O.P, LTR — AED 249
Hennessy VS, LTR — AED 179
J.W Gold Reserve, LTR — AED 139
J.W Blue Label, 75cl — AED 499
Jack Daniel Whisky, LTR — AED 65
Jack Daniels McLaren, 70cl — AED 55
Monkey Shoulder, LTR — AED 109
Patron Silver, LTR — AED 135
For the vine lovers:
Peroni Nastro Azzurro Bottle 24X33Cl — AED 99
Heineken Beer Bottle 33cl — AED 89
Stella Artois BTL 5% 24X33CL — AED 99
And of course, the bubbles:
Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Brut, 75cl — AED 199
Pommery Brut Royal, 75cl — AED 145 for 1 bottle / AED 799 for 6 bottles
Armand De Brignac Brut Gold NV, 75cl — AED 899
Dom Perignon Brut, 75cl — AED 799
Don Julio 1942, 75cl — AED 599
Sounds too good to be true? It’s not. Windmill Cellar Ghantoot is just a short drive from Jebel Ali and ready to make your June celebrations unforgettable with prices this good!