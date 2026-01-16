OMNIYAT Marks 20 Years With A Spectacular Celebration In Dubai!

OMNIYAT just proved that luxury isn’t just about residences… it’s an experience!

The ultra-luxury developer marked its 20th anniversary by turning The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai into a playground of art, design, and unforgettable moments

From the moment guests stepped into the lobby, it was clear this wasn’t your average celebration.

The entire property was taken over, guiding VIPs and dignitaries on a multi-sensory journey through The Lana’s award-winning spaces. Each venue told its own story – from Dolce Vita-inspired vibes to jazz-filled corners – with performances, live entertainment, and unexpected artistic touches at every turn.

Fine dining took centre stage too. Riviera by Jean Imbert and Jara by Martín Berasategui served curated tasting experiences and pass-around canapés, blurring the line between hospitality and theatre.

The grand finale? High Society’s rooftop came alive with a headline stage show, live DJ set, and a choreographed drone show, all perfectly marking two decades of OMNIYAT’s design and lifestyle influence in Dubai.

Founded in 2005, OMNIYAT has become synonymous with ultra-luxury living that fuses architecture, art, and lifestyle.

Over 20 years, the developer has shaped some of Dubai’s most iconic waterfront and urban landmarks, including The Opus, One at Palm Jumeirah, ORLA, and of course, The Lana itself

This 20-year celebration wasn’t just a party – it was a statement of what OMNIYAT stands for… detail, narrative, and emotion, all wrapped up in experiences that leave a mark!

If Dubai’s luxury scene is a canvas, OMNIYAT is painting in bold, unforgettable strokes.