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Online Classes Are To Continue At Select Dubai Schools

Malak Nazir
By

As the UAE prepares for a gradual return to in-person learning this Monday, April 20th, students and parents across Dubai are preparing for the transition back to the classroom.

However, while many schools are ready to resume standard operations, it is important to note that not all institutions will be opening their physical doors immediately.

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Select educational institutions in Dubai have opted to temporarily extend their distance learning programs

Campuses such as Middlesex University and Deira International School have already issued formal notices to their respective communities, confirming that classes will remain online for the time being.

Students enrolled at these institutions will not be required to commute on Monday and will continue their curriculum virtually.

The decision to delay the return to in-person instruction is a proactive measure designed to ensure complete operational readiness.

During this transitional phase, families and university students are advised to closely monitor official communications from their respective institutions.

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