Some Dubai Recruiters Say The LinkedIn “Open to Work” Frame Is A Red Flag

If you’re job-hunting and proudly rocking the green “Open to Work” frame on LinkedIn… you might want to think twice.

Some recruiters reportedly skip profiles with the tag altogether… seeing it as a sign of desperation or lack of leverage.

“It might fire back at you”

Recruiters say that while the intention is clear — “I’m actively looking!” — it can come across as too public and too urgent. In a competitive market, standing out for the right reasons matters, and according to them, this badge might not be doing the trick.

What’s the open to work frame on LinkedIn?

The green “Open to Work” frame on LinkedIn was introduced to help job seekers stand out to recruiters — it literally wraps your profile photo in a green ring with the words “Open to Work.” While some see it as a helpful visibility tool, a growing number of Dubai-based recruiters say it can actually do more harm than good.

Moreover, according to them, the frame might signal desperation or make candidates seem less in demand, leading some hiring managers to scroll past without giving the profile a proper look. The intention behind it is solid, but in a market as competitive as Dubai, perception matters… and this digital green flag is starting to look more like a red one.

If you’re confused on what to do…

It’s not one-size-fits-all. If the frame’s helped you land leads… amazing. But if you’re not seeing results, maybe switch it up. Focus on your bio, experience, and connections instead.

GOOD LUCKKK!

