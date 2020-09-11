IPL2020 In Dubai: Rajasthan Royal’s OTT Jersey Reveal Has Left Indian Cricket Fans In A Frenzy Over Dubai

From Dramatic Jersey Reveals To HARDCORE Practise Sessions: IPL Teams Are Lovin Their Time Here In Dubai

Cricket fans can clearly tell via their recent feelgood social media posts that the two ROYAL IPL teams are undoubtedly LOVIN Dubai.

From Rajasthan Royals’ OTT jersey reveal at the One & Only Resort, Royal Mirage to Royal Challengers Bangalore’s hardcore practise sessions under the fierce Dubai sun – that RCB’s left-handed batsman, Parthiv Patel described as,

Actually not bad, it’s quite windy… was expecting it to be hotter but then it’s good to be out in the sun.

The two teams are making the most of their downtime in Dubai ahead of the IPL T20 competitions.

RCB released a video that shows the squad breaking a sweat and gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League as the franchise shows that they’re innit to winnit!!