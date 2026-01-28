People Noticed That Palm Jumeirah Now Has A Paid Parking Zone

Palm Jumeirah now has a paid parking zone, and residents and visitors have been sharing photos and videos of the new setup. Previously, the boardwalk offered free parking, but the entire stretch is now part of Parking Zone P108, with 24/7 paid parking.

The end of an era… it’s coming soon

The system is operated by Parkonic, making it easier to manage parking along the iconic boardwalk. The new arrangement covers key areas along the crescent. Moreover, this includes spots near hotels, restaurants, and popular attractions. This also provides a more organized parking experience for both residents and tourists.

There’s been no official announcement yet, so it’s best to stay tuned for updates to avoid any unexpected fines.

Paid parking is also coming to JVC

Just over the weekend, people also noticed paid parking signs popping up in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). These boards signal that paid parking will soon be introduced across the community. This will help standardize parking management and make it easier for drivers to find and pay for spots.

Organized parking across Dubai

With these updates, Dubai communities like Palm Jumeirah and JVC are moving toward more structured parking systems. Clear zones, signage, and payment options aim to make parking smoother and more predictable for everyone.

