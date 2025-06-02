Dubai-Based Trèsind Studio Is The First Ever Indian Resto To Get Three MICHELIN Stars

The culinary world hit a huge milestone this month as it crowned the first Indian restaurant with not one, not two, but THREE MICHELIN stars. And of course, it all went down in Dubai.

Passion F&B Group celebrates a huge win as Trèsind Studio becomes the first Indian restaurant in the world to be awarded three MICHELIN Stars, a historic first in the 125-year history of the MICHELIN Guide.

Speaking about the win, Bhupender Nath, the Founder of Passion F&B:

“Today, I understand the power of the word only, how heavy and beautiful of a word it is. We are the only Indian restaurant in the world with three MICHELIN Stars, and what a place to receive it — Dubai, where wild dreams come true.”

Chef Himanshu Saini, Corporate Chef at Passion F&B and Head Chef at Trèsind Studio is overjoyed by the big win

“We are deeply humbled to receive this extraordinary recognition. To be awarded three MICHELIN stars is a testament to our team’s unrelenting passion and belief in the power of storytelling through food. Our goal has always been to present Indian cuisine not just as nostalgic, but as progressive and worthy of the world’s highest culinary accolades.”

Watch the moment he realised they got three stars below!

PSA: Passion F&B has got several other dining concepts, and they’re all winners too

Here are all the Passion F&B Group winners from MICHELIN Guide 2025:

• Trèsind Studio – Advanced from two to three MICHELIN Stars, making global history for Indian gastronomy

• Avatara – Retained its one MICHELIN Star

• Aamara – Retained its Bib Gourmand distinction

• Revelry Tapas Bar – Retained its Bib Gourmand recognition

• Carnival by Trèsind – Featured in the MICHELIN Guide

• Trèsind Dubai– Reaffirmed as a MICHELIN Selected restaurant

This is not the end… there’s a lot more to go!

With this historic achievement, Passion F&B remains committed to pushing the boundaries of fine dining driven by purpose, creativity, and a passion to present Indian cuisine at its highest level on the world stage.