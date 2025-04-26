Washing Dishes To Running Marathons: This Personal Trainer Made It In Dubai

Hamza Masmoudi’s story is a powerful example of resilience and ambition. And it’s going to inspire you to keep going.

Originally from a small city in Morocco, Hamza faced early hardships, including the tragic loss of his older brother, which pushed him into a period of depression and hopelessness. Determined to change his life and make his family proud, he moved to the UAE with no English, no money, and no clear path forward.

Starting out as a dishwasher in Ras Al Khaimah, he eventually transitioned to a chef role but found himself overworked, unhealthy, and unfulfilled. Realizing he was meant for more, Hamza made the bold decision to leave his job and pursue his passion for fitness, beginning with small acts like running home from work and doing bodyweight exercises late at night.

Hamza was homeless for a while

Despite these struggles, he never gave up. Every day, he would train, survive on simple meals like plain rice and build up his physical strength and mental resilience. His dedication eventually attracted attention from people who admired his fitness, and slowly, Hamza began training clients, building his reputation from the ground up.

Today, Hamza continues to push his limits and inspire others

His perseverance led to partnerships with major brands like New Balance, and today he stands proud as a personal trainer, ultramarathon runner, and a symbol of how sheer willpower can transform a life.

His challenges reflect his unwavering spirit, from running barefoot marathons to planning an ambitious run from Dubai to Abu Dhabi. More than just an athlete, Hamza is a testament to the idea that with hard work, belief in oneself, and the courage to endure tough times, extraordinary transformations are possible. His journey reminds us that success isn’t about where you start—it’s about refusing to give up, no matter how hard the road may be.

