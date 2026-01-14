Pet-Lovers Community Came Together To Help A Resident Who Shelters 60+ Cats

Sometimes, kindness multiplies faster than you’d expect, and Dubai’s animal-loving community just proved it.

Dina Taji, the face behind @dubaistreetkitties, recently shared the story of Akram, a resident running a small plant shop while caring for 60+ cats

All alone and facing mounting challenges, Akram still spends most of what little money he earns on feeding and treating abandoned cats that show up near his shop.

“I’ve always helped animals,” Dina explains through the post “But I realized my power alone is limited. Together, though, we can create a movement.”

She’s now sharing stories like Akram’s with tangible ways to help, whether through GoFundMe links, Amazon wishlists, or just spreading the word, to remind people that no one has to struggle alone.

Akram’s life isn’t easy. He loves plants and taking care of lives – but theft, lack of staff, and caring for his rescue cats make each day a balancing act between keeping his shop alive and saving lives. Yet, his kindness lives through and inspires many today.

The response to her post has been heartwarming

People are asking,

“Where can we donate?”

“We want to buy plants from his place!”

“How can we support him?”

and like Dina says, every comment, share, and contribution counts.

It’s all created a ripple effect of generosity, through which Dina and others have been able to rebuild his home, ensure the cats are taken to the vet, and all the while – letting Akram know that he is not alone in his journey.

In a city that can sometimes feel fast and lonely, this story is a reminder:

There are more people who care than you think. And sometimes, a simple IG post is all it takes to spark a whole community into action.

