Petrol Prices Jumped By Nearly 10% This February

Last night, residents of the UAE sat in anticipation for the announcement of this month’s fuel prices. As a few expected, petrol prices this February increased.

Emarat announced the petrol prices this February 2023

The new prices for the month are as follows:

Super 98 – AED3.05

Special 95 – AED2.93

Diesel – AED3.38

E Plus – AED2.68

أسعار الوقود الشهرية: أسعار الوقود لشهر فبراير 2023 وفقاً للجنة متابعة أسعار الجازولين والديزل في #الإمارات ⛽ Monthly Fuel Price Announcement:

February 2023 fuel prices released by the #UAE Fuel Price Follow-up Committee. pic.twitter.com/K7gEOSSg4i — Emarat (امارات) (@EmaratOfficial) January 31, 2023

This resident’s predictions were just about accurate!

He was only a few fils off the increase of the petrol prices this February 2023. Nonetheless, @rizwanfarooq was basically on the nose.

It’s that time of the month folks – Name your gas prices! @danielmarcevans @geordiedentist and more join in. Predictions

Super 98: AED 3.03

Special 95: AED 2.88 Don’t care for Diesel and E-plus — Riz (@rizwanfarooq) January 30, 2023

