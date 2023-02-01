د . إAEDSRر . س

Petrol Prices Jumped By Nearly 10% This February

Last night, residents of the UAE sat in anticipation for the announcement of this month’s fuel prices. As a few expected, petrol prices this February increased.

Emarat announced the petrol prices this February 2023

The new prices for the month are as follows:

  • Super 98 – AED3.05
  • Special 95 – AED2.93
  • Diesel – AED3.38
  • E Plus – AED2.68

This resident’s predictions were just about accurate!

He was only a few fils off the increase of the petrol prices this February 2023. Nonetheless, @rizwanfarooq was basically on the nose.

