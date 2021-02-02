A Photoshopped Picture Of A Racist Remark At A Dubai COVID-19 Drive Through Centre Is Making Rounds

SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through screening centre at Al Khawaneej is going viral for all the wrong reasons

…And is a CLEAR example of why you should not believe everything you see on the internet.

An offensive slur against a nationality has been photoshopped into a picture of one of SEHA’s Dubai testing centre’s exteriors and is being circulated around as a meme.

Words were been added to the statement “Stop the spread of germs” to make it ‘comical’ at the expense of a certain nationality