Coronavirus
A Photoshopped Picture Of A Racist Remark At A Dubai COVID-19 Drive Through Centre Is Making Rounds
SEHA’s COVID-19 drive-through screening centre at Al Khawaneej is going viral for all the wrong reasons
…And is a CLEAR example of why you should not believe everything you see on the internet.
An offensive slur against a nationality has been photoshopped into a picture of one of SEHA’s Dubai testing centre’s exteriors and is being circulated around as a meme.
Words were been added to the statement “Stop the spread of germs” to make it ‘comical’ at the expense of a certain nationality
Don’t be fooled! The message at the centre clearly reads “Stop the spread of germs”
The internet is full of memes, GIFs, fake news, etc. so please be mindful of what you believe to be true and vice vera