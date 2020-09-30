Calling It! Reports Claiming That Bollywood’s SRK Is In Dubai For The IPL Tournament Are FAKE!

Sorry SRK fans, but pictures claiming that Shahrukh Khan is in Dubai supporting his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders is fake, fake, FAKE!

One of the Indian actor’s fan accounts ‘SRKɪᴀɴ ғᴏʀ ʟɪғᴇ’ shared a cheerful click of SRK with a caption claiming that the B-town superstar is currently in Dubai for the Rajasthan Royals VS Kolkata Knight Riders match

Breaking news: SRK spotted in Dubai cricket stadium supporting KKR during #KKRvsRR Match

Shahrukh Khan owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in partnership with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta.