Calling It! Reports Claiming That Bollywood’s SRK Is In Dubai For The IPL Tournament Are FAKE!

Sorry SRK fans, but pictures claiming that Shahrukh Khan is in Dubai supporting his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders is fake, fake, FAKE!
One of the Indian actor’s fan accounts ‘SRKɪᴀɴ ғᴏʀ ʟɪғᴇ’ shared a cheerful click of SRK with a caption claiming that the B-town superstar is currently in Dubai for the Rajasthan Royals VS Kolkata Knight Riders match
Breaking news: SRK spotted in Dubai cricket stadium supporting KKR during #KKRvsRR Match
Shahrukh Khan owns Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in partnership with actress Juhi Chawla and her husband, Jay Mehta.
Urrmm hate to break some hearts here, but above tweeted pic was taken back in April 2019!!!
When the Indian actor was making his way to meet and greet Sakshi Dhoni (wife of Mahendra Singh Dhoni AKA MS Dhoni).
Well… the fact that NO one in this pic was wearing a face mask should have been a major giveaway in itself but there you go… now issa a confirmed fake neuwzzzz
Plus, upon careful inspection, you can also notice the crowd around the actor which for the first half of the IPL tournament will NOT be there as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.
As for IPL in Dubai, the power-packed performances delivered by young cricketers thus far will surely be remembered till way after the IPL 2020 season has concluded!
The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.