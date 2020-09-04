د . إAEDSRر . س

Possible Signs Of Life Have Been Detected Under The Rubble One Month After The Beirut Explosion

Exactly one month after the tragic Beirut explosion, it is remarkably possible that there are still some survivors under the rubble.

Possible signs of life have been detected by Beirut rescue workers in the rubble of a building that collapsed

A team with a rescue dog detected movement under a destroyed building in one of the worst-hit areas.

 

Floodlights had already been set up on Thursday evening as rescue workers worked with the sniffer dog to find survivors.

 

A civil defence unit has also been called in to help with extra equipment needed to conduct the search.

 

About 190 people were killed and 6,000 more injured, with several people found under the rubble in the days after.

