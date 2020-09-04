Possible Signs Of Life Have Been Detected Under The Rubble One Month After The Beirut Explosion

Exactly one month after the tragic Beirut explosion, it is remarkably possible that there are still some survivors under the rubble.

Possible signs of life have been detected by Beirut rescue workers in the rubble of a building that collapsed

A team with a rescue dog detected movement under a destroyed building in one of the worst-hit areas.

Meet Flash, tbe remarkable and brave rescue dog with the Chilean team helping find victims under the rubble after the Beirut blast. Flash sniffed 2 bodies, one of them of a child, who maybe still alive 1 month after the explosion. pic.twitter.com/WciycnU91s — Vera Kodeih Ghali, MD🇱🇧 (@veraghali) September 4, 2020

Floodlights had already been set up on Thursday evening as rescue workers worked with the sniffer dog to find survivors.

A heart ❤️ is still beating under the rubble, 30 days after the #BeirutExplosion sparking hope during dark days #BeirutBlast #نبض_بيروت pic.twitter.com/6v2DIpKZIm — Maysoun Chehab (@Maysounchehab) September 4, 2020

A civil defence unit has also been called in to help with extra equipment needed to conduct the search.

Beirut blast survivor is at depth of 2 meters, however no one is able to confirm the nature of the survivor. Let’s hope for the best.#Beirut — Zayd (@Z4yds) September 4, 2020

About 190 people were killed and 6,000 more injured, with several people found under the rubble in the days after.