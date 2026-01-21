A Mom Warns Parents After Power Bank Explodes While Kids Were Asleep

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
It’s one of those moments parents never want to experience. A Dubai mom has shared a frightening incident after a wireless power bank exploded while her children were asleep, turning an ordinary night into a serious safety scare.
Incidents like these often feel distant, something seen in viral videos or warning posts that are easy to scroll past. But this one hit close to home and serves as a reminder that these risks are very real.
Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!
Speaking to Lovin’ Dubai, the mom explained that the power bank was charging overnight when it suddenly exploded, causing fire near where her children were sleeping.
“I just wanted to share one incident that happened last night at my place,” she said. “My kids were sleeping while the mobile was charging on a wireless power bank, which later exploded.”
Thankfully, no one was injured. But the situation could have ended very differently.
View this post on Instagram
The mom said she shared the video and her experience to raise awareness, especially since many people still charge devices overnight or close to where they sleep.
“I wanted to share that video with the community so people can be more aware of what power banks can cause,” she explained, adding that she was relieved her children were safe and that the damage wasn’t worse.
She also mentioned that the power bank had been purchased a few years ago, back in 2021, highlighting how older devices can become risky over time.
While power banks are convenient, experts recommend a few basic precautions to stay safe:
This incident isn’t just a warning for parents, but for anyone who charges devices overnight. Small habits can make a big difference when it comes to safety, and this mom’s experience is a powerful reminder to take those warnings seriously before it’s too late.
ALSO READ: Someone Accidentally Listed A Bed Space For AED 99,000 Per Month
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service