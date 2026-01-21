A Mom Warns Parents After Power Bank Explodes While Kids Were Asleep

It’s one of those moments parents never want to experience. A Dubai mom has shared a frightening incident after a wireless power bank exploded while her children were asleep, turning an ordinary night into a serious safety scare.

Incidents like these often feel distant, something seen in viral videos or warning posts that are easy to scroll past. But this one hit close to home and serves as a reminder that these risks are very real.

What happened

Speaking to Lovin’ Dubai, the mom explained that the power bank was charging overnight when it suddenly exploded, causing fire near where her children were sleeping.

“I just wanted to share one incident that happened last night at my place,” she said. “My kids were sleeping while the mobile was charging on a wireless power bank, which later exploded.”

Thankfully, no one was injured. But the situation could have ended very differently.

Watch the video here:

Why she decided to speak up

The mom said she shared the video and her experience to raise awareness, especially since many people still charge devices overnight or close to where they sleep.

“I wanted to share that video with the community so people can be more aware of what power banks can cause,” she explained, adding that she was relieved her children were safe and that the damage wasn’t worse.

She also mentioned that the power bank had been purchased a few years ago, back in 2021, highlighting how older devices can become risky over time.

How to reduce the risk at home

While power banks are convenient, experts recommend a few basic precautions to stay safe:

Avoid charging phones or power banks near beds, pillows, or sofas

Never leave devices charging while sleeping

Stop using power banks that feel hot, swell, or show damage

Avoid very old or unbranded power banks

Charge devices on hard, flat surfaces away from flammable materials

Unplug power banks once fully charged

A reminder for everyone

This incident isn’t just a warning for parents, but for anyone who charges devices overnight. Small habits can make a big difference when it comes to safety, and this mom’s experience is a powerful reminder to take those warnings seriously before it’s too late.

