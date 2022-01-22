News
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Have Just Welcomed A Baby Via Surrogacy
Power couple Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogacy.
They took to Instagram to share the news with the world on Friday
The couple has also requested that their privacy is respected during this special time as they focus on their family.
They did not share the baby's name or sex - although some reports have stated that it is a baby girl.
The couple first met in 2017 and took their romance public in 2018 - they were engaged after just four months of dating.