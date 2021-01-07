Announcements
A Local Hustle: A 21-Year-Old Dubai Expat Starts His Own Vegan Venture From Scratch!
We STAN self-made and ambitious peeps, who not only care about self-development but also nature and the eco-system.
And Priyansh Parekh is one such Dubai-resident, originally from India, who has turned his passion into a career whilst fighting for a better and more sustainable tomorrow by adopting veganism. The Prunch Kitchen is the 21-year-old’s brainchild that he literally started from ground zero.
His feel-good story is one that must be shared on the occasion of Veganuary (Veganuary is an annual challenge that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of Jan)!
The Dubai-based self-taught vegan recipe developer recently hosted a 7-course vegan Chrimbo pop-up on December 15, 2020 and uffff who knew vegan could make you drool this much?!
Check out vegan recipes and more by clicking here.
From Vegan Turkeys, Shake Shack inspired Vegan Shroom Burgers and Vegan Shawarmas to Crispy Tofu and Veggie Dumplings, Priyansh has proven to be a complete GREEN culinary wizard!
Who says vegans are missing out?!
With geniuses like Priyansh joining the vegan scene and curating green and cruelty-free versions of all your FAVE meat dishes, why wouldn’t anyone wanna try going green?!
Having grown up in Dubai, I was surrounded by shawarma joints at every corner but never tried them🥵 I did some research to see common ingredients and flavour profiles before coming up with this bomb of a recipe
Not only does Priyansh take food orders and share pics of his drooooool-worthy creations, but he also shares his recipes for FREE! So that you can get on the bandwagon yourself! (Personally, I’m just going to leave the cooking to someone else but if you have the cooking chops then give ’em recipes a go!)
When I heard about the Amazon fires, it broke my heart
When asked about why he adopted the vegan lifestyle, the 21-year-old put the best of to shame with his candid and nurturing response:
For the past 6 years, my goal has been to take small steps a sustainable, ethical and zero waste lifestyle. I knew becoming vegan would be a necessary step but I always saw that as something I’d do in the distant future.
Last year, I reached a tipping point. When I heard about the Amazon fires, it broke my heart. I’ve always been in love with the Ocean and Rainforests. I looked deeper into how the fires spread on such a massive scale over the lungs of our planet. While researching I learnt that these fires were man-made to clear out indigenous land for agricultural purposes. At that point, I knew that this wasn’t an industry I wanted to participate in and that was pretty much it. I had no more doubts – my mind was clear and the rest is history.
The world needs more people like Priyansh and there are no two ways ’bout that!