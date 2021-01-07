A Local Hustle: A 21-Year-Old Dubai Expat Starts His Own Vegan Venture From Scratch!

We STAN self-made and ambitious peeps, who not only care about self-development but also nature and the eco-system.

And Priyansh Parekh is one such Dubai-resident, originally from India, who has turned his passion into a career whilst fighting for a better and more sustainable tomorrow by adopting veganism. The Prunch Kitchen is the 21-year-old’s brainchild that he literally started from ground zero.

His feel-good story is one that must be shared on the occasion of Veganuary (Veganuary is an annual challenge that promotes and educates about veganism by encouraging people to follow a vegan lifestyle for the month of Jan)!

The Dubai-based self-taught vegan recipe developer recently hosted a 7-course vegan Chrimbo pop-up on December 15, 2020 and uffff who knew vegan could make you drool this much?!

Check out vegan recipes and more by clicking here.