Property Frenzy Continues: Hudayriyat’s New Community Snapped Up In 24 Hours

Abu Dhabi’s property scene just dropped another mic moment…

Modon’s brand-new waterfront community, Bashayer on Hudayriyat Island, sold out entirely within ONE day of launch, raking in a jaw-dropping AED 3 billion.

Yes, you read that right. One day.

The frenzy around Bashayer isn’t exactly shocking… Hudayriyat Island has quickly become one of the region’s hottest residential destinations, and this launch just proved the hype is very, very real.

According to Modon, all 157 villas and 330 premium apartments were snapped up almost instantly, reflecting the booming demand for communities that offer modern living, natural surroundings, and a lifestyle that actually feels like a lifestyle

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said the overwhelming response shows how Hudayriyat Island continues to attract both local and international buyers. He highlighted Modon’s commitment to creating destinations that “enrich lives and inspire a sense of belonging,” adding that each development brings long-term value backed by a strong lifestyle promise.

Backed by the same confidence, Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, pointed out that the rapid sell-out reinforces the island’s status as a world-class location, and the trust investors place in Modon’s quality.

So what exactly made Bashayer irresistible?

The gated villa neighbourhood features 157 villas surrounded by lush green spaces, a children’s playground, sports courts, and even a clubhouse with a rooftop infinity pool…

Just steps away, two terraced low-rise buildings house 330 premium apartments, designed with modern comfort in mind!

With demand like this, Hudayriyat Island is clearly shaping up to be THE place to live, and Modon is cementing its role as the developer driving this new era of urban living.

One thing’s for surefolks, if you blink, you’ll miss the next launch!