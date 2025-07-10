News

PSA For Drivers: Turn On Your Headlights At Night Or Risk A Hefty Fine In The UAE

By

Traffic violations don’t just put the driver’s life at risk. Everyone on the roads is at risk! Authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed on strict driving penalties for those caught breaking the rules.

For instant updates Follow Lovin on WhatsApp

The Federal Traffic Law in the UAE requires drivers to turn on their lights between sunset and sunrise

This is so drivers can be notified about the presence of other vehicles in the area. Drivers must switch on the headlights at night to ensure their safety and that of others on the roads.

Last year, traffic departments across the UAE issued 30,013 violations

Hefty fines were imposed in 2024 on those driving at night without using their headlights, according to Ministry of Interior’s statistics on traffic violations. The violations included 8,231 in Abu Dhabi, 10,706 in Dubai, 8,635 in Sharjah, 1,393 in Ajman, 907 in Ras Al Khaimah, 74 in Umm Al Quwain, and 67 in Fujairah.

Recommended

The Burj Al Arab Idea Started Out As A Drawing On A NapkinThe Burj Al Arab Idea Started Out As A Drawing On A NapkinThe UAE Denies Rumours About Lifetime Golden Visa For Certain NationalitiesThe UAE Denies Rumours About Lifetime Golden Visa For Certain NationalitiesThis UAE National Day 2025 Could Turn Into A 5-Day Weekend BreakThis UAE National Day 2025 Could Turn Into A 5-Day Weekend Break

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai) 

Traffic expert Dr Jamal Salem Al Ameri warned of simple mistakes made by drivers that could result in serious accidents

According to the news agency Emarat Al Youm, forgetting to switch on the vehicle’s lights while driving at night topped the list. This prevents other drivers from seeing clearly and increases the risk of collisions.

Reckless drivers will also face serious consequences in the UAE

Rash driving is a NO-GO in the UAE! No matter how much of a hurry you’re in, it’s no excuse! Driving over the approved speed limit will cost residents a fine of AED500, along with four black points.

Watch The Lovin Dubai Show: Man Fined AED 7,000 for Verbal Online Abuse

READ NEXT: WATCH: Emirati Royal H.H Sheikh Rashed Stopped By A Young Boy’s Project To Show His Support

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone. 

Post Views: 1
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service