PSA For Drivers: Turn On Your Headlights At Night Or Risk A Hefty Fine In The UAE

Traffic violations don’t just put the driver’s life at risk. Everyone on the roads is at risk! Authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed on strict driving penalties for those caught breaking the rules.

The Federal Traffic Law in the UAE requires drivers to turn on their lights between sunset and sunrise This is so drivers can be notified about the presence of other vehicles in the area. Drivers must switch on the headlights at night to ensure their safety and that of others on the roads.

Last year, traffic departments across the UAE issued 30,013 violations

Hefty fines were imposed in 2024 on those driving at night without using their headlights, according to Ministry of Interior’s statistics on traffic violations. The violations included 8,231 in Abu Dhabi, 10,706 in Dubai, 8,635 in Sharjah, 1,393 in Ajman, 907 in Ras Al Khaimah, 74 in Umm Al Quwain, and 67 in Fujairah.

Traffic expert Dr Jamal Salem Al Ameri warned of simple mistakes made by drivers that could result in serious accidents

According to the news agency Emarat Al Youm, forgetting to switch on the vehicle’s lights while driving at night topped the list. This prevents other drivers from seeing clearly and increases the risk of collisions.

Reckless drivers will also face serious consequences in the UAE

Rash driving is a NO-GO in the UAE! No matter how much of a hurry you’re in, it’s no excuse! Driving over the approved speed limit will cost residents a fine of AED500, along with four black points.

