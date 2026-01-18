QIFF 2026 Is Taking Qatar’s Food Scene To The Next Level

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
If there’s one festival that’s put Qatar firmly on the global food map, it’s Qatar International Food Festival (QIFF)…which is celebrating a major milestone in 2026! QIFF 2026 marks 15 years of unforgettable flavours, family fun, and world-class experiences, and this edition is shaping up to be its most exciting yet.
From street food cravings to elevated fine-dining moments, QIFF has always been about variety… and this year, it’s dialled all the way up. Visitors can expect local favourites, regional gems, and international flavours, all under one iconic waterfront venue.
Whether you’re bringing the family, exploring with friends, or planning a foodie-focused trip to Qatar, there truly is something for everyone, across generations, cuisines, and entertainment styles.
What sets QIFF apart isn’t just the food… it’s the experience!
All delivered with the kind of world-class execution Qatar is known for!
QIFF has always gone beyond food and 2026 continues that tradition by aligning with Qatar’s Year of Culture, spotlighting Mexico and Canada. Expect rich cultural storytelling, authentic culinary experiences, and immersive activations that bring global traditions to life in the heart of Doha.
It’s a reminder that food is a universal language, and Qatar knows exactly how to host the conversation.
QIFF 2026 isn’t just a must-visit event, it’s part of a bigger picture. The festival reinforces Qatar’s position as a family-friendly destination all year round, offering travellers endless reasons to explore beyond the festival grounds.
Fifteen years in, and QIFF is still raising the bar. If food, culture, and unforgettable experiences are on your 2026 travel wishlist… Qatar just served you the perfect reason to visit!
