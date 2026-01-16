Ramadan Home Prep Just Got Easier Thanks To IKEA UAE

Ramadan has a way of turning homes into the ultimate gathering spots, long Iftar tables, cosy corners for late-night chats, and spaces that just feel warmer. And this year, IKEA UAE is stepping in right on time with a Ramadan sale that makes upgrading your home feel exciting and affordable.

IKEA UAE is offering 25% to 75% off selected home items, making it easier than ever to get your space Ramadan-ready, without overthinking it.

Turning Homes Into Ramadan-Ready Spaces

Whether it’s setting up for generous Iftar feasts, creating calm corners for family time, or finally organising that entrance everyone walks through, IKEA UAE has curated pieces that fit the season perfectly.

Think practical meets stylish, like the HEMNES shoe cabinet to keep entrances clutter-free, or the NORDKISA open wardrobe with sliding door, perfect for breathable, easy storage with a natural bamboo finish.

For Iftar Tables That Deserve Attention

Ramadan tables deserve more than just good food, they deserve the right setup. IKEA UAE’s Ramadan sale selection includes dining essentials that are both functional and beautiful.

The IKEA 365+ cookware set is perfect for busy kitchens handling daily Iftar and Suhoor prep, while the FÖRNUFT cutlery set in rose gold instantly elevates your table without trying too hard.

Cosy Corners For Long Evenings

After Iftar, it’s all about slowing down. IKEA UAE’s Ramadan sale includes living room pieces designed for comfort-first moments, like the ÄPPLARYD two-seat sofa or the RÅDVIKEN armchair, perfect for winding down with tea after Taraweeh.

Layer the space with the HOLSTEBRO low-pile rug, and you’ve got a setup made for long conversations and quiet reflection.

Even Outdoor Moments Get A Ramadan Upgrade

For those who love gathering outdoors, the NÄMMARÖ table chairs and armrests brings relaxed Ramadan evenings outside, perfect for cool nights, dates, and unplanned conversations that stretch late.

Where And When To Shop

The Ramadan sale is available at IKEA Jebel Ali Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City, Al Jimi Mall, or Yas Island. Thoughtfully designed spaces make it easy to visualise your home’s next upgrade.

If Ramadan is about bringing people together, IKEA UAE is making sure homes are ready for it, comfortably, stylishly, and without stretching the budget.