Emirati Community Mourns Raziqa Al Taresh: The First Female Emirati Media Personality

The Emirati art and media world has lost one of its brightest stars.
The condolences are pouring in.
Her distinctive voice and magnetic presence quickly made her a household name. As the UAE’s media landscape grew, Al Taresh transitioned seamlessly to television, becoming a beloved figure across the Emirates and the wider Gulf. She was instrumental in shaping the foundations of the Emirati entertainment industry and stood as a pioneering force for women in media.
But her impact went far beyond broadcasting. A true artistic powerhouse, Al Taresh starred in numerous television series, plays, and films from the 1970s onwards. She is best remembered for her iconic role as “Mitha” in the hit series Ashhafan, and her acclaimed performances in theatrical works such as Allah Ya Al Dunya, Al Sabr Zein, and Tib Al Awal Tahawul. On the silver screen, she captivated audiences in films like Eqab, Al-Khitba, and Dhill. A gifted writer as well, she penned scripts for TV dramas and comedies, cementing her legacy as a multifaceted creative force in Emirati arts and culture.
Tributes have poured in from across the artistic community, remembering her as a national icon, a mentor, and an enduring inspiration to generations of artists and media professionals. HRH Sheikha Latifa also posted a message of condolence on X.
أتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة في وفاة الفنانة الإماراتية رزيقة الطارش⁰برحيلها نفتقد صوتاً أصيلاً وعلامة فارقة في ذاكرة الفن الإماراتي⁰⁰رحمها الله وأسكنها فسيح جناته pic.twitter.com/h9mu7iwNGT
— Latifa MR Al Maktoum (@hhshklatifa) July 4, 2025
Raziqa Al Taresh’s legacy lives on through the trail she blazed and the cultural identity she helped shape. May her soul rest in eternal peace.
