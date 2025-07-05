News

Emirati Community Mourns Raziqa Al Taresh: The First Female Emirati Media Personality

Anika Eliz Baby
By

The Emirati art and media world has lost one of its brightest stars.

Raziqa Al Taresh, celebrated as one of the first Emirati female media personalities, passed away on Friday July 4 at the age of 71 after a courageous battle with cancer.

The condolences are pouring in.

Her groundbreaking journey began in 1969 as a radio presenter on Abu Dhabi Radio

Her distinctive voice and magnetic presence quickly made her a household name. As the UAE’s media landscape grew, Al Taresh transitioned seamlessly to television, becoming a beloved figure across the Emirates and the wider Gulf.  She was instrumental in shaping the foundations of the Emirati entertainment industry and stood as a pioneering force for women in media.

 

But her impact went far beyond broadcasting. A true artistic powerhouse, Al Taresh starred in numerous television series, plays, and films from the 1970s onwards. She is best remembered for her iconic role as “Mitha” in the hit series Ashhafan, and her acclaimed performances in theatrical works such as Allah Ya Al Dunya, Al Sabr Zein, and Tib Al Awal Tahawul. On the silver screen, she captivated audiences in films like Eqab, Al-Khitba, and Dhill. A gifted writer as well, she penned scripts for TV dramas and comedies, cementing her legacy as a multifaceted creative force in Emirati arts and culture.

Her passing leaves a profound void in the Emirati cultural landscape

Tributes have poured in from across the artistic community, remembering her as a national icon, a mentor, and an enduring inspiration to generations of artists and media professionals. HRH Sheikha Latifa also posted a message of condolence on X.

Raziqa Al Taresh’s legacy lives on through the trail she blazed and the cultural identity she helped shape. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

