Record Breaking Fireworks And The Top 10 Places To Celebrate New Year’s Eve 

With 2023 right around the corner, excitement is high and WELL above the roof as we all try and decide on a resolution (that we’ll probably go against by the first week).

Regardless, WHO on earth would want to spend NYE at home? With this list of ALL the things and places you could do on that special day, it’ll make it harder even to consider such a thought.

Here are 10 places we encourage you to be a part of on NYE – stay safe and enjoy!

10. Burj Khalifa by Emaar to Host a Cutting-Edge Laser Light Extravaganza and Phenomenal Firework display on Emaar New Year’s Eve

It’s FREE to watch, so find a rooftop venue and book it in to watch the night sky illuminate with an impressive spectacle.

When? Sat Dec 31

Time TBC

Where? Downtown Dubai

9. Celebrate in style at Sky Views Observatory for spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar’s fireworks, light and laser show, as well as a delicious dining experience

One of the most exciting nights of the year is fast approaching! A Dubai New Year’s Eve is incredibly special for many reasons, including the city’s penchant for putting on stellar fireworks, and light and laser show displays!

The Emaar New Year’s Eve fireworks, light & laser show at Burj Khalifa in Downtown Dubai is one the world’s most iconic displays, and the Sky Views Observatory, located atop the Address Sky View Hotel will prove the most fantastic location to watch the spectacle.

So, make it a night to remember at the most sensational spot in town to marvel at the spectacular Burj Khalifa by Emaar firework show, dine delightfully, enjoy all the DJ’s tunes and bask in the amazingness that is NYE at Sky Views Observatory. There’s no better way to welcome 2023!

Where? Sky Views Observatory, Address Sky View Hotel

When? 31st December, from 7pm

Price? Packages start from AED1200

For bookings, visit skyviewsdubai.com

8. New Year’s Eve at Lucia’s welcomes 2023 with a bang in the form of the Giorno Rosso NYE Party

As always at Lucia’s, great food features heavily and there will be a delectable set menu to ensure guests are fuelled for all the fun for AED 750 per person.

Red Napkins will be waving in the air, with guests encouraged to bring a red item with them. Entertainment will be provided by Mr. T-Bone and Bandakadabra, followed by amazing acts by Anastasia McQueen, dance shows and sparkles galore! You will be blown away by the Burj Khalifa fireworks, as they will have front-row seats on Lucia’s terrace!

What? Giorno Rosso NYE Party

Where? Lucia’s

7. Indulge in a 4-course meal at Mama Zonia, the waterside resto located on the 2nd floor of Pier 7 in Dubai Marina this NYE

For the most anticipated night of the year, join the jungle-themed restaurant and bar for its New Years Eve 2023 event. You can expect front-row seats looking over the scenic Dubai Marina whilst tucking into an indulgent four-course meal as the new year rings in. The dining experience will start at 8pm and finish at 12am, followed by an open bar by cash until 3am.

When? 31st of December 2022

Time? From 8pm till 12pm

Bookings? For reservations, call +971 4 240 4747

Where? Mama Zonia, located on the 2nd floor of Pier 7 in Dubai Marina

4 Course Set Menu packages?

AED 599 per person, inclusive of Soft Drinks

AED 999 per person, inclusive of House Beverages

AED 1199 per person, inclusive of House beverages and Prosecco

T&C: After 12am, it is an open bar by cash till 3am. Reservation required. For bookings call +971 4 240 4747.

6. Boogie Masquerade Gala Dinner at Open Sesame at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Dust off your dancing shoes and dress in your best outfit this NYE for the masquerade party of the year at Open Sesame’s “Boogie Masquerade Gala Dinner” at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. Ring the new year in style as you swing in 2023 in the heart of Downtown with a night filled with sparkles and surprises! The evening will be celebrated with a delicious feast, live music and much more.

Date? 31st December 2022

Time? 7pm to 12am

Location? Open Sesame, Lobby Level, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Prices?

AED 550 for Buffet & Soft Beverages Package

for Buffet & Soft Beverages Package AED 650 for Buffet & House Beverages Package

for Buffet & House Beverages Package AED 750 for Buffet & Sparkling Beverages Package

for Buffet & Sparkling Beverages Package Kids up to 5 years free| 6 years – 12 years 50% off

free| 6 – 12 50% off Free entrance to the after-party at Orange Feels after midnight

5. Celebrate NYE under the stars at the Glow On Neon party at Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

As the countdown to the end of the year commences, rejoice with your near and dear at this interstellar gala affair, transporting guests to another dimension. Usher in 2023 alongside breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline whilst in the vicinity of a magical infinity pool.

Date? 31st December 2022

Time? 7pm to 12am

Location? Orange Feels Bar & Shisha Lounge, 2nd floor, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Rates?

AED 650 for Soft Beverages Package

AED 750 for House Beverages Package

AED 850 for Sparkling Beverages Package

After 12am upon consumption

4. Ring in the new year at TAMANI Marina Hotel

Gather your friends and family to bid farewell in style to a fantastic 2022 at TAMANI Marina Hotel. End the year on a relaxing note with a lavish dinner by the pool accompanied by live entertainment, promising a night to remember.

Feast on an extravagant selection of culinary delicacies with a lavish New Year’s Eve dinner buffet. Relish mouthwatering bites and sip on beverages by the stunning pool while being entertained by lively tunes from the DJ. Surrounded by breathtaking views and a cosy ambience, watch the sky light up with a dazzling firework display from across the horizon, bringing magical sparks to your evening and a perfect end to the year.

When? December 31, 2022

Time? 7pm to 1am

Price? AED599 net per person, while children below 12 years will receive a 50% discount

For more deets, please call 04 318 3755 or visit tamanimarina.ae

3. New Year’s Eve Gala, Earth Terrace at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Ring in 2023 in style with Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Masquerade-themed gala dinner featuring an array of live entertainment and a mesmerizing firework show! Gue sts will celebrate the start of the new year with a cocktail reception in the courtyard at 7pm and dinner service from 8pm on the Earth Terrace.

Where? Earth Terrace at Jumeirah Golf Estates

When? Saturday 31st December 7pm onwards

Offer?

Children (0 – 4): Free

Children (5 – 12): AED 215

Soft Beverage Package: AED 455

House Beverage Package: AED 755

Prosecco Package: AED 955

Bottle of Champagne: AED 450

Advance booking required

Reservation: Call +971 04 586 7795 or email jgedining@dubai.com – dubaigolf.com/jge/nye

2. Welcome 2023 in Spectacular Style with ‘The Great Night’ at Via Toledo, Address Beach Resort

There is no night as special as New Year’s Eve. It’s a night that marries the appreciation of the year gone by and the wondrous hope for the year ahead. It’s an occasion that calls for something magical and Via Toledo located at the iconic Address Beach Resort promises just that, unadulterated magic!

Breathtaking and intriguing on every level, Via Toledo offers an elevated, Italian dining destination that boasts Mediterranean authenticity and a luxurious edge. The evening will play host to a sensational gala dinner, with guests welcome to order from the a la carte menu.

Dubai puts on jaw-dropping firework displays and from the gorgeous terrace, you will be able to enjoy unparalleled views and front row tickets to the shows in Dubai Marina and beyond.

What? The Great Night NYE Party with guests invited to wear white and gold Gatsby attire

When? 31st December from 9pm

Where? Via Toledo, Address Beach Resort Dubai, Level M

Price? Minimum spend starting at AED 1,990

For bookings call +971 50 545 9278.

1. Head to Texas de Brazil for Brazilian entertainment, a privileged location and a delicious menu

Witness the most anticipated moment of the year, the NYE23 Dubai fireworks

Texas de Brazil invites you to enjoy this unique event from a privileged location while enjoying a delicious menu on this special night. Their NYE menu includes unlimited seafood + premium meats + a salad bar + drinks & desserts, and Brazilian entertainment.

Packages:

Promenade first two rows AED 3,000

Promenade last row AED 2,500

Terrace AED 2,000

Terrace with partial view AED 1,500

Indoor AED 1,000

Enjoy this magical night with your loved ones. Make your reservations here.

