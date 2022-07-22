Residents Saddened to See The Iconic Ravi Restaurant Half Closed

Tahaab Rais is a Dubai resident who has been frequenting Ravi Restaurant since the very beginning.

The anthropologist, film director and songwriter took to Instagram to express his disappointment when he noticed that one part of the iconic restaurant was now closed off to the public and being offered for lease.

The staff have not been paid for over 15 months and they have no benefits

Tahaab went to the smaller section that was still open when the staff opened up and described how the pandemic had a huge negative impact on the business.

The people who made Ravi what it is, have been used as poster boys to get sales and make money for the owners, but they themselves as the lifeblood are salary-less? One employee who has worked there for over a decade was heard saying he can’t wait to get paid and leave.

“Adidas probably doesn’t know this and can’t be pointed fingers at. They struck a partnership with a cool local restaurant brand and did what we all think is our job done”

Tahaad also spoke about how brands need to start being conscious about where their money goes when partnering with other brands.

The sneakers lost their charm on me

He ended his statement by saying that he didn’t find the sneakers appealing anymore because he saw the staff depressed and claimed that they didn’t want anything to do with the campaign and just wished to get paid.