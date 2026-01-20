Rider Josh: From Homeless As A Teenager To Raising Hope For Kids Around The World

On the Lovin Dubai Show, Dr. Joshuva Daniel Putti, known globally as Rider Josh, shared the story behind his extraordinary journey. His mission: The world is one family, and every child deserves to be loved, protected, and supported.

Josh’s journey began at 19 when he couldn’t afford to ship his bike for a charity mission. Instead, he set off on his first ride across India, carrying food, water, and clothes for the homeless. It was here that he saw the many children and families living on the streets, which sparked his desire to do more. “I knew I had to do something different from the usual approach,” Josh explained on the show. That’s when Rider Josh was born, and his journey took off to help those in need.

From India to the World

Since that first ride, Josh has ridden through 10 countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bhutan, and Russia, spreading his message of children’s safety and protection. His work has earned him recognition like the Global Humanitarian Leadership Award from Oxford University and inclusion among 100 Inspiring Indians. But for Josh, the true reward is knowing he’s making a difference. “Every child should feel loved and protected,” he emphasized.

A New Chapter in Dubai

Now, Josh has arrived in Dubai – a city that embodies global unity – to continue spreading his message. On the Lovin Dubai Show, he shared that he’s eager to connect with local organizations like Dubai Cares and Emirates Red Crescent, both of which are renowned for their child welfare work. “Dubai is one of the best places for children’s care,” Josh said, hopeful that this new stop will help expand his mission.

Josh’s drive to help children comes from his own difficult childhood. “I ran away from home at 14. I lived on the streets for two years,” he shared on the show. “When I saw other kids suffering, I knew I had to do something for them.” His foundation now supports children across India, Uganda, and the Philippines with medical care, education, and basic necessities.

What’s Next for Rider Josh?

As Josh continues his journey, he’s focused on spreading kindness, inspiring others, and working with organizations that support his mission. “I don’t expect anything in return,” he said. “I just want to help as many children as I can.”

Josh’s journey is a powerful reminder that love, compassion, and care can change the world—one small act at a time.

For more about Rider Josh’s mission, visit Rider Josh Foundation.

