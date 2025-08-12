Cristiano Ronaldo’s Proposal To Georgina Is Trending On UAE’s X!

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo just popped the question to his longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez, and the UAE’s X (formerly Twitter) is BUZZINGG!

She said YES!

Georgina shared the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of her stunning bling-bling ring with the caption (in Spanish), “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.” Fans and Dubai influencers are flooding her with love and congratulations.

The story behind the couple

Ronaldo and Georgina have been a power couple for nine years. They first met at a Gucci store in Madrid when Georgina was working there and Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid. Ever since, they’ve been inseparable, raising five kids and living their best lives.

The ring that got EVERYONE talking

The engagement ring is pure next-level. Rumored to be worth anywhere from $2 million to $5 million, it’s a massive oval-cut diamond flanked by two side stones, estimated between 22 and 30 carats. GORGEOUS!

Dubai’s love for the couple

Dubai influencers like Karen Wazen have been quick to celebrate the big news. While the proposal actually happened in Saudi Arabia, the couple often vacations in Dubai, so fans are wondering if the engagement party or even the wedding might take place here. It would totally make sense!

