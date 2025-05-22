ROX Motor And W Motors Will Build NEVs In Abu Dhabi!

A powerful team up!

ROX Motor, a global luxury electric vehicle brand, is teaming up with Dubai’s W Motors to start building cars in the UAE. The partnership was announced at Make it in the Emirates 2025 and marks the first time ROX vehicles will be made outside of China.

Production will begin with the ROX 01 model at W Motors’ brand-new factory in Abu Dhabi, with the aim to produce NEVs (new energy vehicles) and support the UAE’s push for industrial growth, tech innovation, and a greener future.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROX Official Qazaqstan (@roxmotor.kz)

“This partnership helps us grow in the region and matches the UAE’s vision,” said ROX Motor CEO, Jarvis. W Motors CEO Ralph Debbas added, “We’re proud to lead the manufacturing of the ROX 01 and help position the UAE as a global car-making hub.”

ROX Motor is also investing in innovation here in the UAE. It’s working with Enercap to improve battery technology and has signed a deal with Borouge to develop new lightweight materials for car parts. These partnerships will make ROX vehicles more efficient and better suited for the region’s unique conditions.

With this new chapter, ROX and W Motors are helping drive the UAE’s future in clean, high-tech transportation.

Stay in the loop with Dubai’s hottest news, right at your fingertips! Download the Lovin Dubai app for FREE to catch the latest stories on your phone.

Plus, the Lovin Dubai newsletter just got a refresh! Sign up now for your daily dose of news, straight to your inbox!

Get ready to rep your city in style! The Lovin Merch drop is here – Grab yours now!