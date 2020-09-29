Salama’s Reaction To Starbucks Cancelling Pumpkin Spice Lattes In The Middle East Is Literally ALL Of Us

Dear October 2020, we waited… and waited and WAITED just for THIS?!?!

Just to hear that Starbucks has cancelled its best-selling seasonal Pumpkin Spice Lattes in the Middle East this fall season. Wow, 2020 you did not fail to disappoint… AGAIN.

According to reports, Starbucks has taken this decision because it’s still using up unused stock from the lockdown and is shelving the popular pumpkin flavour in order to push out its Toffee Nut flavour this Autumn.

Khalid Al Ameri shared a video of wifey, Salama Mohamed’s reaction after reading about the gut-wrenching pumpkin spice cancellation and… well… SAME!!!!!!!🙃

If this ain’t every. single. pumpkin spice lover out there in the Middle East right now, then you ain’t no true fan to the seasonal drink sis.