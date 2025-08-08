Say Hello To Dubai’s Newest Ultra-Luxury Island Project – Naia Islands!

Brace yourselves ‘cus Dubai’s coast is going to get a whole lot BOUGIEEER!

Adding on to the Palms and Waters that Dubai proudly flaunts, Naia Islands is underworks to redefine luxury hospitality around landmark location of Burj Al Arab.

Earlier this week, the Dubai Media Office lit up the social media with their announcement:

…and that’s not just it! There’s a special reason Dubai’s all HYPED up on this news.

Middle East’s first-ever Cheval Blanc maison

The iconic Cheval Blanc Maisons, found only in a handful of destinations worldwide, is part of the Naia Project by Shamal Holding! So here’s what you can expect when they officially open the doors by 2029:

Private villas, beachfront residences, estate plots, private beach access, and a luxurious experience like no other!

Hard launching the project, Chief Executive of Shamal Holding, Abdulla Binhabtoor said,

“This marks a defining chapter in our vision to create meaningful experiences, and an exciting step forward for Shamal as we continue to curate pioneering firsts that reinforce Dubai’s position as a global benchmark for exceptional, world-class living.”

Totallyyy agree.

