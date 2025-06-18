Sheikh Mansoor Tours World’s First Solar-Powered Dates Factory In Dubai!

Dubai’s solar-powered date factory is serving sweetness with a side of sustainability!

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently toured Al Barakah Dates Factory, the world’s first solar-powered date processing facility!

With over 6,500 solar panels, the factory cuts down around 3,000 tonnes of carbon emissions every year. It’s proof that even dates can go green!

Spanning 800,000 square feet, this privately owned powerhouse is located in Dubai Industrial City. It produces up to 100,000 tonnes of dates annually, making it the largest facility of its kind globally.

The factory exports its date products to over 90 countries, including the US, UK, and nations across the EU. Each year, around 7,000 containers are shipped from its prime location near Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor highlighted the factory’s role in driving sustainable growth and diversifying the economy. He noted its alignment with the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

He also commended its philanthropic efforts, which include support for campaigns like One Billion Meals, the Emirates Food Bank, and more.

Green energy, global exports and good vibes—this Dubai date factory really does it all!

