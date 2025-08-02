H.H Sheikh Mohammed Took A Ride From Dubai To Fujairah On The Etihad Passenger Train

H.H Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, shared a peek into his latest journey. And no, it wasn’t by private jet.

Instead, he hopped on the UAE’s upcoming Etihad Rail passenger train for a ride from Dubai to Fujairah, and honestly, it’s giving FUTURE vibes.

Want instant updates? Follow Lovin on WhatsApp, and never miss a beat!

When will it launch?

The Etihad Rail passenger is expected to start commercial operations in 2026. It will eventually connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, from Al Sila in the west all the way to Fujairah. Moreover, it’s designed to carry a massive 36 million passengers annually by 2030.

محمد بن راشد : خلال رحلة من دبي للفجيرة بقطار الاتحاد للركاب .. القطار سيربط بين 11 مدينة ومنطقة في الدولة من السلع للفجيرة .. بسرعة 200 كم/ساعة . وسيسهم بنقل 36 مليون مسافر بحلول 2030 .. وسيبدأ تشغيله العام القادم باذن الله . فخور بمشاريعنا الوطنية .. وفخور بفريق عمل قطارات… pic.twitter.com/5wWLK31zwv — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 2, 2025

Fast, efficient, and kinda exciting

The trains are expected to reach speeds of 200km/h and can carry up to 400 passengers. Need to get from Abu Dhabi to Dubai? That’ll only take around 57 minutes. Planning a trip to Fujairah? You’ll be there in 105 minutes. No traffic, no stress.

Stations coming SOON!

The first confirmed stations are in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. The Fujairah station will be in Sakamkam, and Sharjah’s will be close to the airport and University City. While the exact Dubai and Abu Dhabi locations haven’t been revealed yet, rumor has it Dubai’s station will be near Jumeirah Golf Estates.

Also, Sheikh Mohammed praised the team behind the project and highlighted the UAE’s commitment to constant development. “Proud of a country that never stops working, but rather adds a new building block to its future infrastructure every day,” he said.

خلال رحلة من دبي للفجيرة بقطار الاتحاد للركاب .. القطار سيربط بين 11 مدينة ومنطقة في الدولة من السلع للفجيرة .. بسرعة 200 كم/ساعة . وسيسهم بنقل 36 مليون مسافر بحلول 2030 .. وسيبدأ تشغيله العام القادم باذن الله . فخور بمشاريعنا الوطنية .. وفخور بفريق عمل قطارات الاتحاد الذي… pic.twitter.com/5U1DOmxBXS — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 2, 2025

READ NEXT: Sheikh Mohammed Dedicates A Heartfelt Poem For Sheikh Hamdan’s First Year As UAE Defense Minister

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories on your phone.