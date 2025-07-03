People Are Spotting H.H Sheikh Mohammed In London

Ah ya London!

Sheikh Mohammed’s in London for the summer and people are already sharing casual sightings… because of course, it’s not summer without a Sheikh Mo London moment.

Dubai’s ruler always pick London

Sheikh Mohammed’s known to spend his summers in the UK, and honestly, who can blame him? The cooler weather, parks, and chill vibe are a total change from the Dubai heat. And it’s kinda become tradition at this point.

Fans are spotting him around

People on holiday have been posting videos after seeing him out and about, usually always keeping it lowkey. Just Sheikh Mohammed doing his thing, strolling around town, and the internet is (understandably) excited.

Sheikh Mohammed’s summer 2024 trip

During his summer 2024 trip to London, Sheikh Mohammed was the first official guest at the opening of Parker’s London, the UK branch of the popular Dubai-born restaurant. His visit marked a proud moment for the Emirati brand, which shared photos of the special visit online. As always, Dubai’s ruler kept it simple and gracious, showing support for homegrown talent abroad.

& if you’re in London…

You might just bump into him! If you’re grabbing coffee or walking through Hyde Park, keep your eyes open… it’s not every day you casually pass royalty on your summer break.

